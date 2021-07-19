NHI's July report indicates 88% of contractual cash collected

  • National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) collected 88.4% of contractual cash due for July; remaining balance for the month consists of 5.5% in deferrals related to Bickford; 2.2% in deferrals related to Holiday; 1.6% in deferrals, either agreed to or pending, related to two tenants; 1.7% related to amounts expected to be collected; and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to pandemic start.
  • Occupancy for SLC, Bickford and Holiday starts at 79.1%, 78.2% and 74.1% respectively compared to 78.6%, 77.3% and 73.9% in May.
  • "We are pleased to see overall occupancy gains throughout the portfolio increase through June and collections continue to improve with the expected collection rate over 90% this month. We are making progress on optimizing relationships with our larger operating partners and look forward to providing more details over the next several months," president & CEO Eric Mendelsohn commented.
