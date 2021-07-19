Peoples Bancorp adds investment industry expert to board
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) elected Frances Skinner to its board.
- Skinner has also joined the board of Peoples' banking subsidiary Peoples Bank (PBVA).
- Skinner is a partner and co-founder of AUM Partners LLC, a consulting firm specializing in leadership development at financial services firms.
- Peoples said Skinner also currently serves as an independent director at New York-based Fenimore Asset Management.
- "The board will benefit greatly from Fran's technical knowledge as a CPA and CFA and from her years of experience in the investment industry," said Peoples' Chairman Susan Rector.
- Source: Press Release