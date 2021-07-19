IBM tops Wall Street forecasts on strong cloud business revenue
Jul. 19, 2021 4:57 PM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)IBMBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Led by gains in its hybrid cloud business, IBM (NYSE:IBM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings results that topped Wall Street analysts forecasts, and revenue that edged upward from the same period a year ago.
- After U.S. stock markets closed, IBM reported a second-quarter profit of $2.33 a share, on revenue of $18.7 billion, excluding one-time items such as costs as those associated with the spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business, called Kyndryl. Analysts that cover IBM had forecast Big Blue to earn $2.29 a share, on $18.3 billion in revenue.
- In after-hours trading, IBM shares rose as much as 3%, to $142, following the release of the company's quarterly results.
- IBM said revenue rose by 3% from the second quarter of 2020. Sales were led by gains in total cloud revenue, which IBM said rose by 13% from a year ago, to $7 billion. Cloud and cognitive software sales rose by 29%, while revenue from IBM's global business services cloud revenue climbed by 35% from a year ago.
- Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said the company was pleased with its progress. "We remain on track to deliver full-year revenue growth and meet our cash flow objective." IBM said it anticipates revenue for all of 2021 to increase, based on current foreign exchange rates, and it expects its adjusted free cash flow to be between $11 billion and $12 billion.
- Speaking on a conference call, Krishna said IBM's results are indicative of, "An overall spend environment that continues to improve," and that corporate spending on technology and cloud services is getting back on track in the U.S., and around the world.
- IBM's shares slipped by 0.7%, to close Monday's regular market session at $137.92.
- Rob Enderle, director of technology research firm Enderle Group, said IBM's results show the company is continuing to flex its muscle in the cloud and cognitive software markets. "This is still a company transitioning from their old on-premise business model to cloud," Enderle said. "If IBM can either speed up the transition or stop the decline in the on-premise market these numbers should improve over time."
- IBM's results came on the heels of the company saying last week that it will acquire Bluetab Solutions, of Madrid, in order to add to its data and hybrid consulting services business. Financial terms of that deal were not disclosed.