FG New America Acquisition receives stockholders approval on OppFi merger

  • Stockholders of special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) have accepted all proposals related to the company's merger with financial technology platform Opportunity Financial.
  • OppFi's financial technology platform enables banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. The company has facilitated the issuance of over 1.5M loans to date.
  • The deal is expected to close on or about July 20, 2021. Upon closing, the combined entity will operate as OppFi Inc. Its Class A common shares and warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "OPFI" and OPFI WS," respectively, from July 21, 2021.
  • FGNA has received elections to redeem ~14.8M of outstanding public shares, which will leave ~$91.6M in its trust account.
  • Some notable read, FGNA's DeSPAC Could Present Opportunity
