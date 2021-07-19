Alamo Group appoints new finance head
- Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) makes key executive leadership appointments, whereby Dan Malone will transition from his position as the company's Executive VP and CFO into the newly created Executive VP and Chief Sustainability Officer role.
- Appoints Richard Wehrle as Executive VP and CFO.
- The company also announced other VP level appointments.
- "With my support, and the support of our Board of Directors, Dan will lead these important efforts and push our Company to improve in this area considerably, which I believe will position us for long-term success. I am also very confident in having Mr. Wehrle assume the role of Chief Financial Officer. He has proven himself over many years as a valuable leader with very strong financial acumen and a tremendous passion for the Company. I look forward to working more closely with Richard as we continue to build on Alamo Group's past success." comments Jeff Leonard, President and CEO.