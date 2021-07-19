GlobalFoundries CEO shoots down Intel takeover story
Jul. 19, 2021 5:25 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)INTCBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Thomas Caulfield, CEO of semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries, shot down reports that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was in talks to buy the company in a $30B deal.
- "There's nothing to that story," he bluntly told CNBC in an interview Monday.
- Caulfield also gave an upbeat forecast for the chip-making industry, saying that an increase in capacity won't create a boom-and-bust cycle for the sector because current demand can support a massive expansion in output.
- "This industry has to double in the next eight years," he noted.
- Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Intel was looking into a possible purchase of GlobalFoundries. The deal, potentially valued at $30B, would represent the biggest-ever purchase by Intel.
