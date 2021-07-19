Large hospitals that don’t publish rates to face tougher penalties – WSJ

  • The U.S. government has proposed significantly higher penalties for larger hospitals that do not publicly disclose their charges.
  • The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is planning to raise the penalties to $2M per year, up from $109.5K per year previously imposed for non-compliant hospitals.
  • The large hospitals are those with 30 or more beds. The penalties for small-scale establishments remain unchanged, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Related tickers: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH), Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY), Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM)
  • In May, a CNN investigation revealed that Community Health Systems filed lawsuits against patients who failed to pay their medical bills amid the pandemic impact.
  • Check out industry bellwether HCA’s earnings preview ahead of its Q2 2021 financials on Tuesday.
