Large hospitals that don’t publish rates to face tougher penalties – WSJ
Jul. 19, 2021
- The U.S. government has proposed significantly higher penalties for larger hospitals that do not publicly disclose their charges.
- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is planning to raise the penalties to $2M per year, up from $109.5K per year previously imposed for non-compliant hospitals.
- The large hospitals are those with 30 or more beds. The penalties for small-scale establishments remain unchanged, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- In May, a CNN investigation revealed that Community Health Systems filed lawsuits against patients who failed to pay their medical bills amid the pandemic impact.
