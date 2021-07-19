Duolingo sets $85-$95/share IPO terms, valuing language-app firm at up to $3.5B
Jul. 19, 2021 Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL)
- Online language-classes firm Duolingo (DUOL) released details Monday for an IPO that’s expected to value the firm at some $3B.
- Duolingo wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the company and some of its pre-IPO stockholders plan to offer about 5.1M Class A shares at an expected $85-$95/share.
- The company, which has pre-IPO backing from Kleiner Perkins and other A-list venture-capital firms, plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DUOL.”
- Duolingo intends to offer 3.7M, while certain pre-IPO stockholders will sell about 1.4M more.
- Additionally, DUOL has granted underwriters the option to purchase as many as some 766,000 extra Class A shares for overallotments.
- Duolingo also has Class B shares for insiders and pre-IPO investors. Class B shares carry 20 votes vs. one vote for Class A stock, giving Class B shareholders 97.8% of the company’s voting power.
- All told, the firm expects to have roughly 35.9M Class A and B shares outstanding, or 36.7M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- Assuming both stock classes carry the same price, that will value the firm at about $3.1B to $3.5B on a non-diluted basis, depending on how many overallotment shares underwriters buy and where the IPO prices within its expected range.
- Duolingo runs popular free and paid apps that teach its roughly 40M monthly active users 40 languages.
- The company wrote in its S-1 that more Americans use its app to learn foreign languages than are studying foreign tongues in all U.S. high schools combined. There are also more clients are learning certain languages like Irish and Hawaiian than there are total native speakers worldwide.
- Duolingo said it’s the top-grossing educational program on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, while people Google the term “Duolingo” nine times more frequently than they do “learn Spanish.”
- “Our mission is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available,” the company wrote in its S-1. “We started with a focus on teaching languages because of the profound impact learning a new language can have on people’s lives, as well as the large market opportunity.”
- DUOL added that it aims to expand beyond just language classes to literacy, math and other subjects.
- The company expects to net some $309.3M from the IPO if the offering prices at a midpoint $90 a share. That will rise to about $374.2M if underwriters exercise all overallotment option.
- Duolingo plans to use the money for working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.
- So far, the company’s revenues grew 129% year over year to reach $161.7M in 2020. However, DUOL added that losses rose some 16.2% to $15.8M as “we continue to invest in product innovation and data analytics":
- Duolingo’s pre-IPO investors include not just Kleiner Perkins, but also CapitalG, Drive Capital, General Atlantic, NewView Capital and Union Square Ventures.