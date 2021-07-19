Goldman lifts Alcoa to Conviction Buy on positive aluminum outlook
Jul. 19, 2021 9:27 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)AABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is added to Goldman Sachs' Conviction Buy List with a $51 price target, saying the company has "significant leverage to a positive commodity price outlook," where every 10% increase in aluminum prices corresponds to a 20% increase in EBITDA.
- Alcoa also has been successful in its deleveraging strategy, which should free up balance sheet capacity for capital returns, Goldman's Emily Chieng says.
- Finally, the stock's relative underperformance since May highs and a continued under-appreciation of the company's progress in repositioning itself has led to the shares trading at a discount, Chieng says, creating an even more attractive entry point for investors.
- Alcoa's better than expected Q2 results also prompted an upgrade to Buy from Citi, which said it is structurally bullish on aluminum as the "supply-side beneficiary of decarbonization."