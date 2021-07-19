Chevron fails to meet carbon capture target at Gorgon LNG plant
Jul. 19, 2021 3:21 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Chevron (CVX -2.7%) says it will not meet emission reduction targets set by Western Australia for its carbon capture and storage system at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant, highlighting the challenges oil companies face in cutting their greenhouse gas emissions.
- Under the terms of Gorgon LNG's approval, Chevron is required to sequester at least 80% of the CO2 emissions released from the reservoirs that feed the plant over a five-year period.
- The facility is designed to capture 4M metric tons/year of CO2, but Chevron says only 5M mt of CO2 had been injected since the project's August 2019 start-up.
- "Chevron is working with the Western Australia regulator on making up the shortfall," the company's Australia Managing Director Mark Hatfield says.
- While falling short of its target, Chevron says the 5M metric tons captured since Gorgon LNG's 2019 start-up represents the largest volume of injection achieved over the same time period by any CCS system in the world.
- Critics are not so forgiving: "Gorgon's failure poses a major problem for any oil and gas company betting on CCS to meet net zero," says renewable energy advocate Sustainable Energy Now. "CCS simply does not work at the scale and at the price needed."
- Chevron and other oil and gas producers trade lower today alongside a sharp fall in crude oil prices.