Asia-Pacific indices in red tracking Wall Street losses
Jul. 20, 2021 1:05 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.89%.
- China -0.50%. China kept its lending rate unchanged, with the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) steady at 3.85% while the five-year LPR was also left at 4.65%.
- Hong Kong -1.19%.
- Australia -0.70%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones plunged 725.81 points or 2.1% to 33,962.04; S&P 500 slipped 1.59% to 4,258.49 and Nasdaq fell 1.06% to 14,274.98.
- Oil climbed after sinking on an OPEC+ deal to boost supply into 2022. Brent crude futures up 0.12% at $68.70/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.15% to $66.52/barrel.
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell below the closely watched $30,000 level.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.21%; S&P 500 +0.25%; Nasdaq +0.44%.