High Tide acquires online retailer DankStop for $3.85 million
Jul. 20, 2021 High Tide Inc. (HITI)
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) inks an agreement under which High Tide USA Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, will acquire 100% shares of DS Distribution (DankStop), operating as DankStop.com for $3.85 million.
- High Tide gains access to DankStop's more than 200,000 email subscribers and about 335,000 Instagram followers.
- The Company adds an asset-light business already a supplier for its dropshipping catalogue, resulting in enhanced efficiencies and vertical integration.
- The transaction is immediately accretive as DankStop generated revenue of over $3 million during the 12 months ended April 30, 2021, with an EBITDA margin in the low double digits.
- Post completion, DankStop will continue its corporate existence under the state of Delaware as a 100% owned subsidiary of High Tide USA Inc.
