High Tide acquires online retailer DankStop for $3.85 million

Documents about mergers and acquisitions m&a with a pen.
designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) inks an agreement under which High Tide USA Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, will acquire 100% shares of DS Distribution (DankStop), operating as DankStop.com for $3.85 million.
  • High Tide gains access to DankStop's more than 200,000 email subscribers and about 335,000 Instagram followers.
  • The Company adds an asset-light business already a supplier for its dropshipping catalogue, resulting in enhanced efficiencies and vertical integration.
  • The transaction is immediately accretive as DankStop generated revenue of over $3 million during the 12 months ended April 30, 2021, with an EBITDA margin in the low double digits.
  • Post completion, DankStop will continue its corporate existence under the state of Delaware as a 100% owned subsidiary of High Tide USA Inc.
  • Previously (July 13): High Tide to acquire Regina Retail portfolio for C$2.9 million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.