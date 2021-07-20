KeyCorp EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue
Jul. 20, 2021
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $1.77B (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $222 million including a $244 million reserve release for the second quarter of 2021, compared to an expense of $482 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a net benefit of $93 million in the first quarter of 2021. The reserve release was largely driven by a continued improvement in the economic outlook.
- Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $22 million, or .09% of average total loans.
- nonperforming loans totaled $694 million, which represented .69% of period-end portfolio loans.
