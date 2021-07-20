Apollo Global may join SoftBank's Fortress in U.K. supermarket bid
Jul. 20, 2021 7:05 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), MRWSFMRWSF, APO, SFTBYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) said it's considering joining Fortress Investment Group's bid for Wm. Morrison Supermarkets (OTCPK:MRWSF), and isn't planning on a solo bid for the U.K. supermarket chain, according to a statement filed with the London Stock Exchange.
- The investment firm confirms that it's in preliminary stages of discussions with Fortress, but there's no certainty that any transaction will be entered into by funds managed or advised by Apollo.
- In June, a £5.5B (~$7.6B) bid from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice had been rejected. CD&R could come back with another bid, or another bidder could still emerge.
- On July 3, a group of investors led by SoftBank Group's (OTCPK:SFTBY) Fortress agreed to acquire Morrisons for more than $8.7B.
- Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apollo was looking to make a bid for Morrisons.