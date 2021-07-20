Macau recovery expected to take hold over next few months
- Channel checks by JPMorgan indicate a pick-up in demand in Macau is starting. "Our checks suggest upbeat summer holidays, with encouraging feedback on the level of player inquiry and booking," updates the firm.
- The firm forecasts gross gaming revenue to resume a sequential recovery path in July with a 30% increase from the disappointing GGR level seen in June and then rise to a post-pandemic high in August. A travel bubble between Macau, Hong Kong and Guangdong could be launched by September to set up casino companies for even more traffic. The positive trend is seen bringing investors back into the sector in front of the crucial Golden Week period in October 1-7.
- Jefferies analyst David Katz says the next catalyst in the Macau sector is the Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) earnings call on July 21 with investors focus likely to to be holiday forward bookings and the long-term go-forward strategy. Las Vegas Sands has missed revenue estimates in four straight quarters.
- Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).
