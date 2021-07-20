AnPac Bio soars 9% on strong growth in cancer tests in H1 2021

  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) jumps 9% premarket after announcing strong growth in test volume in H1 2021, with total number of paid customers and testing volume increasing almost 110% Y/Y.
  • In addition, in Q2, the Company’s total paid tests and paid cancer tests increased ~280% and ~270%, respectively, over prior quarter.
  • In addition, other tests including new test products launched in 2020 have also grown.
  • The Company expects strong test volume growth to continue throughout this year given significant market opportunities, increased customer and market acceptance.
