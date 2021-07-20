Ayr Wellness to acquire Herbal Remedies Dispensaries for $30M
Jul. 20, 2021 7:40 AM ETAyr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF)By: SA News Team
- Cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Herbal Remedies Dispensaries for $30M.
- The terms of the transaction include consideration of $30M, made up of $10M in stock, $12M in seller notes and $8M in cash.
- Herbal, which operates two licensed retail dispensaries in Illinois, will add about 50 employees to Ayr’s total headcount.
- The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Ayr had announced the acquisition of Nevada-based cannabis flower cultivator Tahoe Hydroponics and concentrates producer NV Green, earlier this week.