Philip Morris falls slightly after full-year profit guidance misses consensus marks

Jul. 20, 2021 7:41 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Philip Morris Report on Premature Deaths
Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) slips in early trading after a mixed earnings report and guidance that fell below expectations.
  • The company sees FY21 EPS of $5.97 to $6.07 vs. $5.95 to $6.05 prior and $6.09 consensus. Philip Morris' guidance assumes a gradual improvement in the general operating environment, with potential volatility around the duration and effects of pandemic-related mobility restrictions across PMI's key markets. PM warns on a lack of near-term recovery in its duty-free business given the uncertain outlook for global travel, with current dynamics persisting through year end. The company is also anticipating a limited impact from the current global shortage of semiconductors on the supply of its electronic devices to consumers.
  • The buybacks update from Philip Morris was for a new $7B share repurchase program, with target spending of $5B to $7B billion over a three-year period that will commence in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Shares of Philip Morris are down 0.46% premarket to after the Q2 earnings report.
