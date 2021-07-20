Immunome stock rallies 31% after antibody cocktail neutralizes Delta variant in pre-clinical testing
Jul. 20, 2021
- Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) jumps 31% premarket after announcing that its three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) has demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in pre-clinical pseudovirus testing.
- Furthermore, IMM-BCP-01 showed in-vitro activity via non-neutralizing mechanisms, such as complement fixation, which the company expects will enable viral clearance.
- “We believe our lead candidate’s mechanism of action, targeting at least three non-overlapping epitopes - informed by authentic human immune response - provides a robust defense against future mutational drift,” said Purnanand Sarma, PhD, President & CEO of Immunome.
- Immunome plans to submit an IND application with the FDA this quarter.