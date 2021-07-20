Lantern Pharma rises on promising pre-clinical data for pancreatic cancer drug
Jul. 20, 2021
- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) has added ~15.8% in early trading after the company announced that its drug candidate, LP-184 led to more than 90% of pancreatic tumor shrinkage in mice after eight weeks of therapy.
- In contrast, the tumors in untreated mouse models grew more than 11 times in volume during the period, the company added.
- In addition, there was a significant reduction of cancer cells and cancer cell growth in six pancreatic cancer cell lines and five more patient-derived xenograft (PDX) ex-vivo tumor models, Lantern Pharma said in the statement.
- The pre-clinical data were generated from studies conducted as part of the company’s ongoing pancreatic cancer collaboration with the Pancreatic Cancer Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
- Ther discussions have started for the design of first-in-human clinical studies for LP-184. IND (Investigational New Drug) application-enabling animal studies for LP-184 are expected later this year. The IND filing will be followed by Phase 1 human studies.
Seeking Alpha contributor WY Capital describes Lantern Pharma’s AI-driven drug development platform, which has helped create a range of experimental drugs, including LP-184.