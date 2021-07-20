SpringWorks issued mirdametinib related U.S. composition of matter patent
Jul. 20, 2021 7:51 AM ETSpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX)SWTXBy: SA News Team
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,066,358 directed to its mirdametinib cancer treatment.
- Mirdametinib is the company’s product candidate in development for several oncology indications, including as a monotherapy for patients with neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN).
- The patent is a composition of matter patent that covers the polymorphic form of mirdametinib that is currently in clinical development.
- SpringWorks has exclusive rights to the patent pursuant to an existing worldwide license with Pfizer.
- The new patent extends protection for mirdametinib into 2041.
- SpringWorks had initiated a Phase 1/2 trial to evaluate mirdametinib for the treatment of children, adolescents, and young adults with low-grade glioma (LGG), last month.