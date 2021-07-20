India's largest food delivery startup raises $1.25 billion from SoftBank, Prosus
- The new financing round, a Series J, includes the $800 million investment the Bangalore-based startup had disclosed to employees earlier this year, according to techcrunch.
- SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, technology investor Prosus, Goldman Sachs and Qatar Investment Authority were notable investors in the latest fundraising.
- The new round, which Swiggy says was “heavily oversubscribed,” gives the six-year-old food delivery startup a post-money valuation of $5.5 billion.
- Most recently, "Indian food delivery startup Zomato Ltd will raise $1.26 billion by pricing its shares at 76 rupees each in its initial public offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter' - Reuters.
- Ant Group backs Zomato, which will be valued at up to $8 billion following the IPO, the first for a food delivery group in India.