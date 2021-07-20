India's largest food delivery startup raises $1.25 billion from SoftBank, Prosus

Jul. 20, 2021 7:54 AM ETSFTBF, SFTBY, SOBKY, PROSF, PROSYBy: SA News Team

Rider on bike with black and orange swiggy food delivery bag hotcase getting ready to deliver food and groceries for the food tech unicorn startup
amlanmathur/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The new financing round, a Series J, includes the $800 million investment the Bangalore-based startup had disclosed to employees earlier this year, according to techcrunch.
  • SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, technology investor Prosus, Goldman Sachs and Qatar Investment Authority were notable investors in the latest fundraising.
  • The new round, which Swiggy says was “heavily oversubscribed,” gives the six-year-old food delivery startup a post-money valuation of $5.5 billion.
  • Most recently, "Indian food delivery startup Zomato Ltd will raise $1.26 billion by pricing its shares at 76 rupees each in its initial public offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter' - Reuters.
  • Ant Group backs Zomato, which will be valued at up to $8 billion following the IPO, the first for a food delivery group in India.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.