Halliburton earnings, revenues jump as oilfield services recovers
Jul. 20, 2021
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +2.2% pre-market after reporting better than forecast Q2 earnings while revenues were roughly in line with analyst expectations.
- Q2 operating income totaled $434M vs. a year-ago loss of $1.91B, and revenues rose 16% Y/Y and 7% Q/Q to $3.71B.
- Q2 completion and production revenue rose 22% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q to $2.05B, and drilling and evaluation revenue gained 9% Y/Y and 5% Q/Q to $1.66B.
- Halliburton says completion and production division margin reached a three-year high, while drilling and evaluation division margin outperformed expectations, "setting both divisions up for robust margin growth this year."
- North America revenue jumped 50% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q to $1.57B, and international revenue increased 4% Q/Q while finishing roughly flat vs. a year ago at $2.1B.
- "The positive activity momentum we see in North America and international markets today, combined with our expectations for future customer demand, gives us conviction for an unfolding multi-year upcycle," the company says.