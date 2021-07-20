Halliburton earnings, revenues jump as oilfield services recovers

Jul. 20, 2021 7:48 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)HALBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Oil rig platform
Brasil2/iStock via Getty Images

  • Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +2.2% pre-market after reporting better than forecast Q2 earnings while revenues were roughly in line with analyst expectations.
  • Q2 operating income totaled $434M vs. a year-ago loss of $1.91B, and revenues rose 16% Y/Y and 7% Q/Q to $3.71B.
  • Q2 completion and production revenue rose 22% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q to $2.05B, and drilling and evaluation revenue gained 9% Y/Y and 5% Q/Q to $1.66B.
  • Halliburton says completion and production division margin reached a three-year high, while drilling and evaluation division margin outperformed expectations, "setting both divisions up for robust margin growth this year."
  • North America revenue jumped 50% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q to $1.57B, and international revenue increased 4% Q/Q while finishing roughly flat vs. a year ago at $2.1B.
  • "The positive activity momentum we see in North America and international markets today, combined with our expectations for future customer demand, gives us conviction for an unfolding multi-year upcycle," the company says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.