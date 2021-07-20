Enzolytics inks LOI with Creative Biolabs for HTLV-1 monoclonal antibody production

  • Enzolytics (OTCPK:ENZC) announces the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Creative Biolabs to complete the joint production and commercialization of Human T-cell leukemia virus type 1 ((HTLV-1)) monoclonal antibodies.
  • Under the LOI, Creative would bear the cost of production and sale of the anti-HTLV-1 mAbs manufactured.
  • Creative would also share a percentage of net profit from sales of the anti-HTLV-1 mAbs made through the company's channels of distribution.
  • HTLV-1 causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL), and more than 20M people are infected with the virus worldwide.
  • "We are now discussing licensing, commercialization, and distribution of these monoclonal antibodies with various pharmaceutical partners to expedite the development," Enzolytics CEO Charles Cotropia said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.