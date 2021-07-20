Enzolytics inks LOI with Creative Biolabs for HTLV-1 monoclonal antibody production
Jul. 20, 2021 8:03 AM ETEnzolytics Inc. (ENZC)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Enzolytics (OTCPK:ENZC) announces the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Creative Biolabs to complete the joint production and commercialization of Human T-cell leukemia virus type 1 ((HTLV-1)) monoclonal antibodies.
- Under the LOI, Creative would bear the cost of production and sale of the anti-HTLV-1 mAbs manufactured.
- Creative would also share a percentage of net profit from sales of the anti-HTLV-1 mAbs made through the company's channels of distribution.
- HTLV-1 causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL), and more than 20M people are infected with the virus worldwide.
- "We are now discussing licensing, commercialization, and distribution of these monoclonal antibodies with various pharmaceutical partners to expedite the development," Enzolytics CEO Charles Cotropia said.