INTRUSION down 12% premarket after announces strategic actions, Q2 prelim numbers & CEO Jack Blount departs company
Jul. 20, 2021 8:08 AM ETIntrusion Inc. (INTZ)INTZBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- INTRUSION (NASDAQ:INTZ) reports preliminary revenue for Q2 to be within a range of $1.9 million and $2.0 million vs. consensus of $4.30M.
- The company said, "Since INTRUSION believes that additional capital may be required to achieve profitability, it has engaged an investment banking firm to evaluate various funding sources, and also potentially constructive longer-term strategic options that might help INTRUSION grow, achieve its operating objectives and maximize shareholder value."
- Intrusion experiences 'slower-than-anticipated' Shield sales ramp due to longer customer evaluation cycles typically seen in most enterprise security sales organizations.The team continues to work closely with partners and the sales channel to further ramp testing with potential customers and convert a growing pipeline of customer engagements into recurring subscriptions.
- Additionally, Jack Blount, previously President, CEO and a Board member, has left the company effective immediately and no longer has any affiliation with INTRUSION.
- The Board of Directors has asked CFO, Franklin Byrd, and CTO, Joe Head--who is also an INTRUSION Co-Founder--to assume operating responsibilities together on behalf of the Company until such time as a successor is named, and both will report to the Board.
- Full Q2 results are expected to be announced on or about August 12, 2021.
- Shares are up down 11.76% PM.