Rain Therapeutics initiates late-stage milademetan cancer trial
Jul. 20, 2021 8:10 AM ETRain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)RAIN
- Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) announces that the first patient has been randomized in the late-stage study evaluating milademetan (RAIN-32) for the treatment of de-differentiated liposarcoma ((DD LPS)), a rare from of cancer.
- The trial is a randomized, multicenter, open-label, Phase 3 registrational study, designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RAIN-32 compared to trabectedin.
- About 160 patients are expected to be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive milademetan or trabectedin.
- The primary objective of the trial is to compare progression-free survival (PFS) by blinded independent review between the milademetan treatment arm and the trabectedin control arm.