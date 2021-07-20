Rain Therapeutics initiates late-stage milademetan cancer trial

  • Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) announces that the first patient has been randomized in the late-stage study evaluating milademetan (RAIN-32) for the treatment of de-differentiated liposarcoma ((DD LPS)), a rare from of cancer.
  • The trial is a randomized, multicenter, open-label, Phase 3 registrational study, designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RAIN-32 compared to trabectedin.
  • About 160 patients are expected to be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive milademetan or trabectedin.
  • The primary objective of the trial is to compare progression-free survival (PFS) by blinded independent review between the milademetan treatment arm and the trabectedin control arm.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.