Aldeyra Therapeutics shares rise on ADX-2191 FDA orphan drug status
Jul. 20, 2021 8:16 AM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)ALDXBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug designation to ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection) for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (PVRL), a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
- Shares up more than 10% premarket.
- The FDA’s orphan drug status program is designed to provide financial incentives to sponsors for developing drugs and biologics for rare diseases and conditions, in part defined as affecting fewer than 200K people in the U.S.
- Sponsors of designated orphan drugs are eligible for tax credits for clinical trial costs, waiver of the user fee for marketing applications and, upon approval, consideration for seven years of marketing exclusivity.