New Jersey Governor has no current plan for new mask mandate, urges vaccination

Jul. 20, 2021 8:23 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments

Bill Clinton Campaigns With Democratic NJ Gubernatorial Candidate Phil Murphy
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images News

  • New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Tuesday that there are no current plans to bring back a mask mandate in the state, though he acknowledged that he would support such a move if it became necessary.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Murphy urged people to get vaccinated, saying that the recent rise in COVID cases has largely afflicted people who have yet to receive the vaccine.
  • "This is now in New Jersey a pandemic of the unvaccinated," he said.
  • Asked what it would take to reinstate mask mandates and other restrictions, the Democrat said the state would "need to see a wholesale deterioration of the health data."
  • Looking ahead to the school season, Murphy stressed his desire to bring students back on a normal schedule, with kids attending school in person five days a week.
  • As to whether New Jersey would require state employees to get vaccinated, the governor said he preferred that people choose vaccinations willingly.
  • "I would continue to like to see people get there of their own free will," he said.
  • The governor's comments come amid concern about the Delta variant and as recent data shows a resurgence in infections and hospitalizations related to COVID.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.