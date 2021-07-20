New Jersey Governor has no current plan for new mask mandate, urges vaccination
Jul. 20, 2021 8:23 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Tuesday that there are no current plans to bring back a mask mandate in the state, though he acknowledged that he would support such a move if it became necessary.
- Speaking to CNBC, Murphy urged people to get vaccinated, saying that the recent rise in COVID cases has largely afflicted people who have yet to receive the vaccine.
- "This is now in New Jersey a pandemic of the unvaccinated," he said.
- Asked what it would take to reinstate mask mandates and other restrictions, the Democrat said the state would "need to see a wholesale deterioration of the health data."
- Looking ahead to the school season, Murphy stressed his desire to bring students back on a normal schedule, with kids attending school in person five days a week.
- As to whether New Jersey would require state employees to get vaccinated, the governor said he preferred that people choose vaccinations willingly.
- "I would continue to like to see people get there of their own free will," he said.
- The governor's comments come amid concern about the Delta variant and as recent data shows a resurgence in infections and hospitalizations related to COVID.