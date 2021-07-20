Glaukos slumps as Wells Fargo downgrades stock on reimbursement concerns

Jul. 20, 2021
  • Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has lost ~13.0% in the pre-market after Wells Fargo Securities downgraded the stock to underweight from equal-weight, citing the headwinds to the top-line from the proposed reimbursement cuts to the company’s iStent device.
  • In the proposed rules issued on Monday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed to cut the facility fees for the hospital outpatient and Ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) settings by 25%, which is higher than expected by the analyst Lawrence Biegelsen.
  • The decision followed the proposed rules issued last week by CMS indicating a 90% cut to the physician fee for iStent, Biegelsen points out, adding “if finalized, the proposed cuts are likely to have a significant negative impact on iStent sales.”
  • iStent is an FDA-approved implantable device used in cataract surgery in the treatment of open-angle glaucomas.
  • The price target lowered by 59.0% to $41.00 per share implies a downside of ~27.2% to Glaukos’ previous close.
  • Last Wednesday, Glaukos plunged after CMS proposed a revised Physician Fee Schedule for 2022 that indicated a rate of ~$34 for iStent procedure, which lagged the expectations of ~$300, according to William Blair analyst Brian Weinstein.
