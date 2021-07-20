Textron Aviation bags order for up to 150 Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft
Jul. 20, 2021 8:28 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)TXTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Textron Aviation a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, has received an order for up to 150 Cessna Grand Caravan EX single-engine turboprop aircraft, with an initial fleet order of 100 aircraft and an option for 50 more from Surf Air Mobility.
- The order is contingent upon Surf Air Mobility obtaining financing.
- Deliveries are expected to begin in Q2 2022.
- “Hybrid electric propulsion technology, deployed at scale for environmental and commercial benefits, is an important part of the future of travel,” said Ron Draper, President & CEO, Textron Aviation. “This relationship with Surf Air Mobility leverages the unique performance capabilities of the Cessna Grand Caravan in both passenger and cargo operations and continues to demonstrate the aircraft’s adaptability for innovative missions and configurations.”