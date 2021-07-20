Jerash to acquire land and building of earlier owned MK Garments for $2.7M
Jul. 20, 2021 8:29 AM ETJerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jerash's (NASDAQ:JRSH) wholly owned subsidiary, Jerash Garments and Fashions Manufacturing signed a definitive agreement with Kawkab Venus Al Dowalyah Lisenaet Albesah to acquire the physical premises (building and land) of the earlier owned MK Garments manufacturing factory, in Amman, Jordan, for $2.7M in cash.
- Transaction expected to close by November 2021 and complements Jerash's previously announced acquisition of the factory of MK Garments, which is expected to close in August.
- "This transaction enables us to save on operational expenses and gives us flexibility for future expansion as our business continues to grow. We already are receiving orders for this new facility, which is expected to allow Jerash to increase production capacity by ~20%," chairman & CEO Sam Choi commented.