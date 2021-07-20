Relmada and Arbormentis ink development agreement worth as much as $165M
Jul. 20, 2021 8:29 AM ETRelmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)By: SA News Team
- Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) announces the acquisition of development and commercial rights to a novel psilocybin and derivate program from Arbormentis for as much as $165M.
- The deal stays in place in all ex-Asia territories, including the U.S. and Europe.
- The companies will collaborate on the development of new therapies targeting neurological and psychiatric disorders.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Relmada will pay Arbormentis an upfront fee of $15M, consisting of a mix of cash and equity, in addition to potential milestone payments totaling in excess of $150M.
- Arbormentis is also eligible to receive a low single digit royalty on any commercialized therapy resulting from the agreement.
- Relmada also highlighted that it expects to post top-line data from the human abuse potential study assessing its lead product candidate REL-1017 in July 2021.