SIRVA introduces mortgage, home services program for BJ's Wholesale Club members
Jul. 20, 2021 8:30 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)BJBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Relocation and moving services provider SIRVA launched its homebuying program for members of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)
- SIRVA will provide BJ's members access to SIRVA Home Benefits, a mortgage and home services program that guides members through selling or buying a home with a simple one-stop process.
- SIRVA Chairman and CEO Tom Oberdorf said "Convenience is at the forefront of our strategy as we offer BJ's members a streamlined way to find a home with a participating agent, loan financing for purchase or refinance, and coordinate their household goods move in one place while racking up thousands in savings."
- Source: Press Release