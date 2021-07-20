Square launches Square Banking to support small business cash flows
Jul. 20, 2021 8:45 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)SQBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Bolstering its Seller ecosystem, Square (NYSE:SQ) launches Square Banking, adding to Square Financial Services, which began operations in March.
- Square stock gains 1.5% in premarket trading.
- Square Banking consists of three FDIC-insured core products to help small businesses manage cash flows all in one place:
- Square Savings enables businesses to save a percentage of every Square sale they make;
- Square Checking allows sellers to immediately spend their funds with their Square Debit Card, send and receive money through ACH with new account and routing numbers, or pay their staff with Square Payroll; and
- Square Loans gives sellers increased access to credit with proactive loan offers that are uniquely tailored to their business needs.
- Soon, Square says sellers will be able to instantly access their Square Loan from their Square Checking account once the loan is approved.
- The checking account has no account minimums, overdraft fees, or recurring fees, and sellers are able to move funds between their Square Savings and Square Checking accounts at no cost.
- On the consumer side of Square's business, its Cash App continues to exceed PayPal's Venmo when it comes to customer engagement.