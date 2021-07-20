Check out three ETFs that have entered oversold territory according to the RSI
Jul. 20, 2021 8:39 AM ETETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ), JETS, MJSILJ, JETS, MJBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- According to the relative strength index, there are a handful of exchange traded funds that have found themselves in oversold territory, potentially providing an opportunity for mean reversion traders.
- The RSI is a technical indicator that provides traders with insight and direction into a specific instrument. When the RSI falls below 30, it's traditionally considered oversold and above 70 considered overbought.
- Three ETFs that have found themselves on the oversold end of the spectrum are ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS), and ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).
- MJ which is the first U.S. based and world's largest ETF to target the global cannabis industry is sitting at the 24.5 handle on the RSI as the ETF is on a five-day losing streak totaling -11.65%. From a longer-term viewpoint, the ETF is +21.53% YTD.
- JETS which is the only pure-play ETF that provides investors exposure to the global airline industry, including airline operators and manufacturers, has found itself pushed down to the 25.15 marker on the RSI. JETS also has closed to the downside five days in a row totaling -8.98%. From a YTD standpoint, JETS is -3.62%, but over the course of one year, the ETF is +30.81%.
- SILJ, which provides the investment community with coverage to the silver mining exploration and production industry, is also oversold. According to the RSI indicator, SILJ is hovering at 24.81 after being down four days in a row, amounting to -12.61%. Moreover, SILJ has been under pressure all year as the ETF is -19.68% YTD.
- For individuals that believe what falls must rise, these ETFs may be worth a more thorough review. In pre-market trading MJ is +2.87%, JETS is +1.30%, and SILJ finds itself +1.07%.
- Monday's broad market selloff has pushed many stocks and ETFs through critical technical levels, be it RSI levels or support and resistance zones. Another technical breakthrough that recently took place is with the price of oil, as it broke below a key support line.