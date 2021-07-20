MediWound soars 18% after late-stage NexoBrid study met endpoints
Jul. 20, 2021 8:41 AM ETMediWound Ltd. (MDWD)MDWDBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor7 Comments
- MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) jumps 17.6% premarket after announcing positive topline results from its Phase 3 pediatric clinical study (CIDS - Children Innovation Debridement Study) with NexoBrid to treat children with severe thermal burns, evaluating the efficacy and safety compared with standard-of-care (SOC).
- The trial enrolled 145 pediatric patients. The study met its three primary endpoints with a high degree of statistical significance.
- NexoBrid demonstrated a significant reduction in time to achieve complete eschar removal compared with patients treated with SOC (median time to complete eschar removal - NexoBrid: 0.99 days vs. SOC: 5.99 days, p=0.0008) and significant reduction in wound area requiring surgical excision (surgical need) (NexoBrid: 1.5% vs. SOC: 48.1%, p<0.0001) while demonstrating non-inferiority to SOC in quality of scars.
- The study also met certain secondary endpoints showing statistically significant reduction in the incidence of surgical excision and reduction in need for autograft in deep partial burns compared with SOC (NexoBrid: 25.93% (21/81) vs. SOC: 37.63% (26/69), p=0.05), as well as a favorable trend in reduction of blood loss during the eschar removal process.
- Patients treated with NexoBrid incurred a numerically lower percent area of DPT wound autografted compared with patients treated with SOC (NexoBrid: 15.9% vs. SOC: 22.8%, p=0.5).
- In addition, the study showed that NexoBrid was safe and well-tolerated.
- The long-term follow-up for cosmesis and function, quality of life and safety measurements is ongoing, and data is expected in the first half of 2023.