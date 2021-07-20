Carlyle to acquire LiveU for accelerating global growth
Jul. 20, 2021 8:43 AM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) acquired LiveU, leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, from Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses.
- Transaction details not disclosed.
- LiveU's technology enables customers to apply innovation and automation to the entire production workflow; it records 3K+ customers in 130+ countries.
- It has also been instrumental in supporting the growing demand for live news and sports content and the requirement to broadcast from remote and non-stationary locations.
- Carlyle will use its deep experience in the media tech sector to support LiveU's growth ambitions, represented by existing investments in Disguise and NEP alongside prior investments including The Foundry, Vubiquity, BTI Studios and The Mill.