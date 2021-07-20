Vocera introduces cloud-based electronic health record focused solution for smartphones
- Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) introduced its new cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration ((CC&C)) solution for smartphones called Vocera Edge.
- Designed for the cloud, Vocera Edge enables
- healthcare systems to get the most out of their electronic health record (EHR) investments. The software as a service solution enables Vocera to extend its market reach, broaden physician use cases and deepen EHR integrations to support patient-centric workflows.
- “Vocera Edge is the ideal CC&C solution for any clinic, hospital, or health system making investments in smartphone-centric communication to complement their EHR system,” said Vocera Chairman and CEO Brent Lang.
