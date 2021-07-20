Biocept adds Linda Rubinstein and Antonino Morales to board of directors

  • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announces that it has appointed Linda Rubinstein and Antonino Morales to the company's board of directors.
  • The company also named Director Samuel Riccitelli as Chairman of the Board, succeeding long-time Chair David Hale and interim Chair Faye Wilson.
  • Rubinstein and Morales each brings extensive financial expertise and leadership experience to the Board, supporting Biocept’s focus on strategic growth and the advancement of its oncology diagnostics franchise, the company said.
  • Riccitelli, who was appointed to the Biocept board in October 2020, has more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry and currently serves as an independent consultant to healthcare companies.
