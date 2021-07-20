CACI bags $1.4B task order with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to deter threats
Jul. 20, 2021 8:46 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)CACIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) awarded the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (or DTRA) Decisive Action Task order, a single-award task order worth approximately $1.4B to continue providing DTRA with mission expertise in support of countering and deterring Weapons of Mass Destruction, and threat networks.
- The task order has a one-year period of performance with four one-year options and was awarded under the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services pool 1 contract.
- Under this task order, company will provide DTRA with a wide range of analytical expertise to drive and enable mission solutions to counter and deter multi-faceted threats.
- Work will be performed within and outside the Continental United States.