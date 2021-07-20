CACI bags $1.4B task order with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to deter threats

  • CACI International (NYSE:CACI) awarded the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (or DTRA) Decisive Action Task order, a single-award task order worth approximately $1.4B to continue providing DTRA with mission expertise in support of countering and deterring Weapons of Mass Destruction, and threat networks.
  • The task order has a one-year period of performance with four one-year options and was awarded under the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services pool 1 contract.
  • Under this task order, company will provide DTRA with a wide range of analytical expertise to drive and enable mission solutions to counter and deter multi-faceted threats.
  • Work will be performed within and outside the Continental United States.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.