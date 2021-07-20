Velodyne Lidar downgraded at Baird as CEO departs

Jul. 20, 2021

  • Yesterday, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Dr. Anand Gopalan said he would step down from his chief executive and board positions, effective July 30.
  • Baird analyst Tristan Gerra says the departure "casts further uncertainty in the company's outlook after earlier-year design win losses and a high profile board/founder fight."
  • Gerra writes that Velodyne isn't well positioned for to automotive lidar shift from robotaxis to highway safety features.
  • Velodyne's transition from 360-degree lidar incumbent to solid state sensors, where average selling prices are "substantially lower," creates a mix risk, says Gerra.
  • Baird downgrades Velodyne from Outperform to Neutral with a $10 price target, implying a 15% upside to yesterday's closing price.
  • Velodyne shares are down 0.5% pre-market to $8.63 after closing yesterday down 4.5%.
  • The company reaffirmed its FY21 guidance when announcing the CEO transition.
