Oil Search rebuffs $16B Santos merger offer
Jul. 20, 2021
- Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF) has rejected a takeover approach from Santos Ltd. (OTCPK:STOSF) that would create a A$22B (US$16B) liquefied natural gas export giant with operations across Australia and Papua New Guinea.
- Santos says made an all-share proposal on June 25 with an implied deal price of A$4.25/share, a 12% premium to Oil Search's closing price on the previous day, and indicates it would remain open to further negotiation.
- Santos and Oil Search are junior partners in the Exxon-operated PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea, which can produce as much as 8M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas.
- News of the merger offer comes a day after Oil Search announced the surprise resignation of Managing Director Keiran Wulff.