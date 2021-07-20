Oil Search rebuffs $16B Santos merger offer

Jul. 20, 2021 8:54 AM ETSantos Limited (STOSF), OISHFSTOSF, OISHF, SSLZYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Aerial view oil and gas terminal storage tank
CHUNYIP WONG/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF) has rejected a takeover approach from Santos Ltd. (OTCPK:STOSF) that would create a A$22B (US$16B) liquefied natural gas export giant with operations across Australia and Papua New Guinea.
  • Santos says made an all-share proposal on June 25 with an implied deal price of A$4.25/share, a 12% premium to Oil Search's closing price on the previous day, and indicates it would remain open to further negotiation.
  • Santos and Oil Search are junior partners in the Exxon-operated PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea, which can produce as much as 8M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas.
  • News of the merger offer comes a day after Oil Search announced the surprise resignation of Managing Director Keiran Wulff.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.