Li-Cycle, Univar team up to provide waste management solutions for lithium-ion batteries

Jul. 20, 2021 9:04 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)LICYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Li-Cycle, which has entered a business combination with Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC), is collaborating with Univar Solutions OnSite Services to provide waste management solutions for lithium-ion batteries.
  • The companies customers will benefit from a waste management solution for lithium-ion battery waste across multiple manufacturing verticals, including the North American electric vehicle manufacturing market.
  • The partnership will use Univar Solutions’ expertise in collecting, sorting, and diverting waste on site at such facilities with Li-Cycle becoming a key partner for responsibly managing any lithium-ion battery waste.
  • Source: Press Release
