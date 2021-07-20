Li-Cycle, Univar team up to provide waste management solutions for lithium-ion batteries
Jul. 20, 2021
- Li-Cycle, which has entered a business combination with Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC), is collaborating with Univar Solutions OnSite Services to provide waste management solutions for lithium-ion batteries.
- The companies customers will benefit from a waste management solution for lithium-ion battery waste across multiple manufacturing verticals, including the North American electric vehicle manufacturing market.
- The partnership will use Univar Solutions’ expertise in collecting, sorting, and diverting waste on site at such facilities with Li-Cycle becoming a key partner for responsibly managing any lithium-ion battery waste.
- Source: Press Release