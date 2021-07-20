Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up, but 10-year yield dips below 1.5%

Jul. 20, 2021

  • The decline in Treasury yields continues, which is making things tougher for equity dip-buyers.
  • Index futures pared gains into the open. The S&P 500 (SP500) +0.2%, Dow (DJI) +0.2% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.2% are up slightly after Monday's selloff.
  • IBM is lending a hand to the Dow with its price move as analysts boost price targets.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 basis points to 1.14%, reversing earlier gains that pushed the yield up to nearly 1.22%.
  • It hasn't been below 1.1% since January.
  • Michael Purves, founder of Tallbacken Capital Advisors, who boosted his S&P 500 target to 4,800 from 4,250 today, said on Bloomberg a lot of recent stock market volatility "is really a function of trying to understand the narrative of what the bond market is trying to say."
  • "I look at the 10-year Treasury as much more a reflection of Fed policy over the next several years rather than an indictment of economic growth in the next 24 months," he adds.
