Maximus bags two contracts combined worth $151M from IRS

Jul. 20, 2021 9:34 AM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)MMSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

IRS building
Natalia Bratslavsky/iStock via Getty Images

  • Maximus (MMS +0.2%) has been awarded two contracts from the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS, worth a combined $151M. The two contracts, awarded on the GSA Alliant 2 contract vehicle, will allow a continued partnership between Maximus and the Agency, which initially began in 1991.
  • The first contract is a $76M task, funded by the Office of the Chief Information Officer, with the Treasury Department's IRS to provide Masterfile System Programming Support Services.
  • Under this contract, Maximus will conduct a variety of work for IRS, including implementation of legislation such as the American Recovery Plan and training internal IRS employees for future filing seasons while maintaining the current technology infrastructure.
  • The second contract is a $75M Development, Infrastructure, Security and Modernization, or DISM, task to support the Treasury Department's IRS Office of the Chief Information Officer to provide Technology Integration Office support.
  • As part of the contract, Maximus will assist the IRS with its technology infrastructure, which will include shifting specific content to the cloud for the first time.
  • With the implementation of new technology and the work completed through these two contracts, Maximus will help the IRS with large-scale cloud migration and train IRS employees on new systems and technologies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.