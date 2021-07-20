Maximus bags two contracts combined worth $151M from IRS
Jul. 20, 2021 9:34 AM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)MMSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Maximus (MMS +0.2%) has been awarded two contracts from the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS, worth a combined $151M. The two contracts, awarded on the GSA Alliant 2 contract vehicle, will allow a continued partnership between Maximus and the Agency, which initially began in 1991.
- The first contract is a $76M task, funded by the Office of the Chief Information Officer, with the Treasury Department's IRS to provide Masterfile System Programming Support Services.
- Under this contract, Maximus will conduct a variety of work for IRS, including implementation of legislation such as the American Recovery Plan and training internal IRS employees for future filing seasons while maintaining the current technology infrastructure.
- The second contract is a $75M Development, Infrastructure, Security and Modernization, or DISM, task to support the Treasury Department's IRS Office of the Chief Information Officer to provide Technology Integration Office support.
- As part of the contract, Maximus will assist the IRS with its technology infrastructure, which will include shifting specific content to the cloud for the first time.
- With the implementation of new technology and the work completed through these two contracts, Maximus will help the IRS with large-scale cloud migration and train IRS employees on new systems and technologies.