Unisys-led consortium wins EU contract for border control
Jul. 20, 2021 9:35 AM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS)UISBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- A consortium led by IT services company Unisys (NYSE:UIS) has been awarded a four-year contract to improve data security and smart border control for the European Union (EU).
- In partnership with Uni Systems and Wavestone, the consortium will work on designing major European IT systems to support eu-LISA, the EU Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice.
- The contract is worth up to $216M and covers services for end-to-end support on defining, designing, project delivery, testing and quality control in the rollout of new smart technology. This technology will include biometric authentication and mobile enablement to improve travel across the EU, lower waiting times at border controls and improve security.