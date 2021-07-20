Del Taco expands growth with multi-unit Florida deal
Jul. 20, 2021 9:37 AM ETDel Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO)TACOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Second largest Mexican quick service restaurant in US, Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) partners with Consolidated Taco (or CTH) – a sister company to Consolidated Burger (or CBH).
- Continuing its expansion throughout Florida, where Del Taco has recently seen an influx of growth and development, the deal is expected to bring 12 new Del Taco locations to Florida’s Panhandle.
- “We’ve been in the burger franchise business for quite some time and are more than excited to partner with Del Taco to add a Mexican restaurant to our portfolio. When choosing new brands to add to our portfolio, we go through a rigorous exercise to ensure we’re very aligned with their vision. We believe Del Taco checks all the boxes to include a strong leadership team, a compelling brand identity, a highly distinctive value proposition, and strong unit level economics. We are really looking forward to partnering with the Del Taco team on the nationwide expansion by bringing the concept to Panhandle of Florida and beyond.” said Ed Stutz, CEO of CTH.
