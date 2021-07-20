VIAVI raises offer for EXFO to $459 million

  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) announces an increased binding offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) from $7.50 to $8.00 in cash per share.
  • The increased binding Proposal from VIAVI reflects EXFO's recently announced fiscal Q3 2021 financial results, in which bookings increased 47.2% yr/yr to $87 million with a book-to-bill ratio at 1.20.
  • VIAVI's Proposal now values EXFO at ~$459 million on an undiluted basis. EXFO's solid results and prospects, says VIAVI, "further underpin the inadequate US$6.00 consideration of the Going Private Transaction."
  • Previously (June 16): EXFO's Lamonde again rejects Viavi buyout offer.
