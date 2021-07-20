Wipro to invest $1B in cloud technologies and partnerships
- Wipro (WIT -0.3%) launches Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1B in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.
- As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro's cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients.
- "Today, cloud adoption is at the core of any IT transformation initiative, and our clients have been turning to Wipro for help with this. With our $1 billion investment in cloud capabilities, and the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, we are in a far stronger position to simplify, orchestrate and accelerate the cloud journey for our clients," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD, Wipro Limited.
