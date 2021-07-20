VivoPower announces $29M Mongolian distribution deal for Tembo electric light vehicles

Jul. 20, 2021 10:17 AM ETVivoPower International PLC (VVPR)VVPRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • VivoPower International (VVPR +2.9%) signed a definitive agreement with Bodiz International for the latter to distribute electric light vehicles in Mongolia using e-LV conversion kits through VVPR's wholly-owned subsidiary Tembo e-LV B.V.
  • Under the agreement, Bodiz intends to purchase 350 Tembo e-LV conversion kits through December 2026.
  • The company estimates these orders to be worth up to $29M in potential revenue over the agreement life.
  • The company's earlier completed distribution deals with GB Auto Group in Australia and Acces Industriel Mining in Canada and has also announced a non-binding Heads of Terms with Arctic Trucks Limited for distribution of Tembo e-LVs in Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland.
  • The latter deal is seen finalizing in the upcoming weeks.
  • "With the signing of this distribution agreement, Tembo e-LVs will be available to mining and other heavy industrial customers aiming to decarbonize their fleet operations through distribution partners on four continents," executive chairman & CEO Kevin Chin commented.
